CISA sounds alarm on malicious cyber activity targeting managed service providers

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency along with authorities from the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand issued an advisory May 11 warning of malicious cyber activity targeting managed service providers.
Three things to know:
- There has been an increase in malicious cyber actors targeting managed service providers, companies that manage an organization's contingent, or temporary workforce, using them to breach their customers' networks.
- The attacks can result in costly mitigation activities and lengthy downtime for clients.
- The advisory recommended organizations protect themselves by securing remote access to applications, managing risks to supply chains, providing awareness and training, and enforcing multifactor authentication.