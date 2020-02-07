CEOs feel more confident about cybersecurity efforts

In a recent survey, CEOs reported that they are more confident about their cybersecurity efforts compared to five years ago, according to Inc.

Of 150 CEOs at Inc. 5,000 companies, 53 percent said they believe their organization's data is secure. However, only 28 percent they feel secure about their personal data.

Chief executives cited improved methods for organizing data and employing security awareness training as reasons they feel more confident in their cybersecurity solutions. At Pinnacle Furnished Suites, a real estate firm in Chicago, CEO Matt Singley told Inc that customer information is only stored when necessary to minimize the impact of a potential data breach.

Some organizations are enhancing their cybersecurity training for employees. Other companies have hired cybersecurity consultants to develop a plan of action.

Despite the efforts from CEOs to protect their organizations' data, hackers are getting more sophisticated. Many CEOs reported that they face some type of cyberattack on a daily basis. To keep information secure, CEOs and other executives will need to stay agile and up to date on developing cyberattacks.

