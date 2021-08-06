Big Tech, CISA unveil cyber defense collab to combat ransomware

Listen
Amazon, Google and Microsoft are joining a federal effort to fight ransomware attacks on U.S. companies, according to an Aug. 5 CNBC report.
Four details:
- The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Aug. 5 at a cybersecurity conference that the new Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative will work to plan national cybersecurity defenses with the private sector.
- The Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative will focus on ransomware and develop an incident response framework for companies affected. This will help public and private companies have a coordinated approach to how they handle and report attacks.
- CISA Director Jen Easterly said the work the group is doing is "happening in pockets" but "most of it is reactive," CNBC reported.
- Verizon, Crowdstrike, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Amazon Web Services, Google, AT&T, Microsoft and Lumen will be part of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.