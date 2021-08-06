Big Tech, CISA unveil cyber defense collab to combat ransomware

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Amazon, Google and Microsoft are joining a federal effort to fight ransomware attacks on U.S. companies, according to an Aug. 5 CNBC report.

Four details:

  1. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said Aug. 5 at a cybersecurity conference that the new Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative will work to plan national cybersecurity defenses with the private sector.

  2. The Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative will focus on ransomware and develop an incident response framework for companies affected. This will help public and private companies have a coordinated approach to how they handle and report attacks.
  3. CISA Director Jen Easterly said the work the group is doing is "happening in pockets" but "most of it is reactive," CNBC reported.

  4. Verizon, Crowdstrike, Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Amazon Web Services, Google, AT&T, Microsoft and Lumen will be part of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars