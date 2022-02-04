Beth Israel patients' protected info exposed in billing company cyberattack

Medical billing company Medical Healthcare Solutions experienced a cyberattack that exposed the protected health information of ​​Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center patients. Both parties are based in Boston.

The billing company issued a notice on behalf of its clients, Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Associated Physicians of Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Medical Healthcare Solutions said on Nov. 19, 2021, it discovered an unauthorized party may have removed files from its network. On Jan. 8, it finalized a list of affected data, and on Jan. 21, it sent notifications by mail to affected individuals.

The affected information includes names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, bank information, credit card information, claim numbers, insurance plan information, provider ID numbers, procedure codes, treatment costs, medical record numbers and treatment information.

Medical Healthcare Solutions established a phone line dedicated to questions about the incident and is offering affected individuals 24 months of free credit monitoring and identity protection services.