Advocate Aurora Health vendor error compromises 1,908 patients' info: 5 details

Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health recently notified some patients that a vendor's billing error may have shared their personal information with other patients.



Five things to know:



1. The health system discovered that patients who purchased medical equipment through Aurora Home Health may have received bills containing other patients' information due to a technical billing error made by Diamond Healthcare Communications, a third party working with the health system.



2. The misprinted information included patients' names, street addresses, health insurance provider names, durable medical equipment ordered, dates of service, medical record numbers and outstanding invoice amounts.



3. The breach affected 1,907 individuals.



4. Advocate Aurora Health notified patients of the error and sent out corrected bills to each affected patient.



5. The health system is not aware of any misuse of patient information.



