9 health system malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported during August.
- Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical Center was able to bring its main computer system back online after taking it down for three weeks following a malware attack.
- Springfield, Mass.-based Behavioral Health Network recently began notifying 129,571 patients of a May malware attack that may have exposed their protected health information.
- The HHS security breach database reported 657,392 individuals within the Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health Foundation database were affected by a security breach at Blackbaud, which hosts the foundation's fundraising database.
- University of Maryland Medical Center began notifying 33,896 patients that their protected health information may have been exposed after an unauthorized user hacked into one of the health system's faculty physician plan member's email accounts.
- Zanesville, Ohio-based Muskingum Valley Health Centers notified more than 7,000 patients that their personal information may have been exposed in a ransomware attack on its EHR system.
- Children's Hospital of Colorado in Aurora began notifying 2,553 patients of an employee email phishing incident that may have exposed their private information.
- Freeport, Ill.-based FHN Memorial Hospital reported that multiple employee email accounts were hacked in February, possibly exposing patients' names, birth dates, medical records, medical information and Social Security numbers.
- Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health reported that information about thousands of patients may have been exposed during a phishing scam earlier this year.
