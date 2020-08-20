NY hospital back online with EHR 3 weeks after malware attack: 5 details

A New York hospital spent three weeks under computer system downtime protocol due to a malware attack.



Five things to know:



1. Watertown, N.Y.-based Samaritan Medical Center took its computer system offline on July 25 after identifying a malware attack. The hospital was able to bring its main system back online on Aug. 19 after resolving issues related to the attack.



2. While the computer system was offline, the hospital reverted to paper records, but has now been able to reinstate its primary EHR applications. Samaritan also brought the payroll and accounting functions back online, according to a News 7 report.



3. During the downtime, the hospital postponed some services. However, it can now resume regular patient registration and scheduling. The hospital restored its computer systems to assist in drug delivery and radiation therapy as well as medical imaging and communication between clinicians last week.



4. Samaritan's IT team is continuing to work with third-party experts to bring the remaining computer system functions back online. The hospital prioritized bringing applications related to patient care back first.



5. The hospital doesn't have evidence that patient or employee records were accessed or acquired during the attack.



