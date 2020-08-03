Illinois health system reports employee email hack

Multiple employee email accounts from Freeport, Ill.-based FHN Memorial Hospital were hacked in February, according to a report in the Journal Standard.

Four things to know:

1. The health system is conducting an ongoing investigation into how an unauthorized individual gained access to a limited number of employee email accounts between Feb. 12 and 13.

2. The investigation has not yet determined whether the unauthorized individual was able to view the emails or attachments, which in some cases contained patient information.

3. Patients' names, birth dates, medical records, medical information and Social Security numbers may have been exposed in the attack.

4. FHN Memorial Hospital notified affected individuals by mail.

