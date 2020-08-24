U of Kentucky error exposes COVID-19 test results, other personal info: 4 details

The University of Kentucky inadvertently made personal information, including COVID-19 test results, of hundreds of students and employees accessible to people in the university's network, according to a report from the Lexington Herald Leader.



Four details:



1. Anyone with a university email address could have accessed a spreadsheet that included negative test result information on the students and employees through a Microsoft Sharepoint file. The file was part of the university's contact-tracing.



2. The spreadsheet includes names, birth dates and COVID-19 test results for students and employees who'd taken the test in the last two weeks. The spreadsheet only included people who had negative results.



3. The file is now in a more secure and private location, according to the report.



4. The university is investigating whether there was unauthorized access to the information and notifying those who had their information exposed.



