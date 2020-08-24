Dozens of boxes of patients' medical records found outside Texas recycling center

More than two dozen boxes of medical records containing patients' personal health information were discovered outside of Odessa (Texas) Recycling Center, according to an Aug. 20 KOSA report.

The records belonged to Midland-based West Texas Orthopedics, which is part of Midland Health. In a statement to the network, Midland Health said the medical records do not belong to its organization.

"We have a team on-site at Odessa Recycling Center," the statement said. "They have looked through all records and determined that they do not belong to us. The name West Texas Orthopedics has been used by other entities in the past, but these records predate our ownership."

It is unclear how the medical records from WTO ended up outside of the recycling center, and it is not known who violated the state's guidelines for destruction of the records, because WTO is under different ownership at a different location than what is listed on the records, according to the report.

