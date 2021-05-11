7 hospitals hiring chief information security officers

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

  1. University of Chicago Medicine

  2. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)

  3. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

  4. Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.)

  5. The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)

  6. MaineHealth (Portland)

  7. Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) 

