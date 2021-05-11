7 hospitals hiring chief information security officers
Below are seven hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief information security officers in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
- University of Chicago Medicine
- Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.)
- Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)
- Stanford Children's Health (Menlo Park, Calif.)
- The Queen's Medical Center (Honolulu)
- MaineHealth (Portland)
- Temple University Health System (Philadelphia)
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.