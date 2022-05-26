4 recent HIPAA enforcement actions

Four healthcare providers were recently found to be in violation of HIPAA, according to the HHS Office for Civil Rights.

Two of the cases were part of the HIPAA Right of Access initiative, which aims to give patients timely, affordable access to their health records. Since that rule launched in 2019, there have been 27 such enforcement actions.

Here are the four HIPAA enforcement actions outlined in a March 28 news release:

1. Donald Brockley, DMD, of Butler, Pa., agreed to pay $30,000 for failing to provide a patient with a copy of their medical record in violation of the HIPAA Right of Access standard.

2. U. Phillip Igbinadolor, DMD, of Charlotte and Monroe, N.C., was fined $50,000 for disclosing a patient’s personal health information in response to a negative online review.

3. Jacob and Associates, a psychiatric provider with two California locations, agreed to pay $28,000 to settle potential HIPAA violations, including provisions of the Right of Access standard.

4. Northcutt Dental-Fairhope, of Fairhope, Ala., agreed to pay $62,500 for disclosing its patients’ protected health information to a campaign manager and third-party marketing company hired to assist with a state senate campaign.