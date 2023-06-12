4 hacking groups targeting healthcare

LockBit 3.0, ClOp and Royal Ransomware are among the hacking groups using tactics to target U.S. healthcare, according to a June 8 brief from the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center.

The center released a brief detailing the cyber threats targeting healthcare and listed these four hacking groups as "cybercriminals:"

1. LockBit 3.0: A group that operates as a ransomware-as-a-service model, is financially motivated and Russia-linked.

2. ClOp: Clop, is a Russia-backed ransomware gang which claimed to have breached Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

3. Royal Ransomware: The group, which has been one of the most active ransomware organizations attacking the healthcare industry, claimed responsibility for a cybersecurity incident affecting Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers on May 25.

4. BianLian Ransomware: Healthcare is one of the most targeted industries for this group, which operates with a financially motivated background.