Clop ransomware gang targeting US healthcare, HHS warns

Russian-backed ransomware gang Clop poses a major threat to the healthcare and public health sector as it has allegedly attacked Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, the Department of Health and Human Services' Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center wrote in its Feb. 22 brief.

Six things to know about Clop:

Clop is a Russia-linked ransomware group that has been active since February 2019.



Most recently, the group claimed responsibility for a mass-hacking of 130 organizations, including Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems. The attack lasted 10 days and allegedly compromised patient health data, yet the HHS says these claims have been unconfirmed.



Clop operates as a ransomware as a service.



In 2021, 77 percent of the group's attacks were attempts at hacking critical infrastructure industry.