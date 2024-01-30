3 health systems top list of data breaches in Q4

Three health systems were listed as top companies for data breaches in a Jan. 25 report from nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center.

The nonprofit said there were a total of 3,205 data compromises in 2023, marking an increase of 1,404 compared to 2022, with the healthcare sector emerging as a prime target for cyberattacks.

The report also highlighted a list of the top 10 companies for data breaches nationwide for the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the following companies and organizations: