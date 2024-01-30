3 health systems top list of data breaches in Q4

Naomi Diaz -

Three health systems were listed as top companies for data breaches in a Jan. 25 report from nonprofit Identity Theft Resource Center. 

The nonprofit said there were a total of 3,205 data compromises in 2023, marking an increase of 1,404 compared to 2022, with the healthcare sector emerging as a prime target for cyberattacks.

The report also highlighted a list of the top 10 companies for data breaches nationwide for the fourth quarter of 2023, which included the following companies and organizations:

  1. Xfinity
  2. Nationstar Mortgage 
  3. Perry Johnson and Associates
  4. Welltok
  5. HealthEC
  6. ESO Solutions
  7. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.)
  8. Postmeds
  9. McLaren Healthcare (Grand Blanc, Mich.)
  10. Integris Health (Oklahoma City)

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars