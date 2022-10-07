3,800 UW Medicine patients affected by 3rd-party data breach

Seattle-based UW Medicine is notifying patients about a ransomware attack at a mail service vendor that has compromised the protected health information of 3,800 patients.

In June, the mail service vendor, Kaye-Smith, learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems, according to the hospital's breach notification.

On Aug. 24, Kaye-Smith notified UW Medicine that the breach resulted in unauthorized access to files containing patient data from UW Medicine's Patient Account & Support Services statements and letters related to billing services.

The information compromised includes names, addresses, account numbers, medical record numbers, treatment provider names and descriptions of medical services.

UW Medicine said Social Security numbers, dates of birth and credit card information were not compromised.

Kaye-Smith is in the process of notifying all affected individuals.

Other health systems affected by the breach include Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Seattle Children's.