2,857 Geisinger patients affected by 3rd-party data breach

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger is notifying patients about a ransomware attack at a mail service vendor that has compromised the protected health information of 2,857 patients, CNHI News reported Sept. 28.

In June, the mail service vendor, Kaye-Smith, learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems.

The breach resulted in unauthorized access to patient information from Geisinger.

The information compromised included names, addresses, medical record numbers, dates of service and payment installment plans.

"There is no indication that information has been used to commit fraud, but Kaye-Smith is providing credit monitoring to patients who were affected," said Jonathan Friesen, chief privacy officer of Geisinger. "Even though we believe that the risk to our patients and members stemming from this incident is relatively low, we recommend that those who were affected take advantage of the credit monitoring offered by Kaye-Smith."

Seattle Children's has also been affected by the vendor breach.