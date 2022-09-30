Seattle Children's notifies 6,750 patients of third-party data breach

Seattle Children's is alerting patients about a ransomware attack at a mail service vendor that has compromised the protected health information of 6,750 patients.

In June, the mail service vendor, Kaye-Smith, learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems.

The breach resulted in unauthorized access to patient information from Seattle Children's, according to a Sept. 22 breach notification shared with Becker's.

The information compromised included names, addresses, provider names, medical record numbers, visits, lab information, guarantor numbers and names of insurance carriers.

There is no evidence that the information compromised has been misused, according to Seattle Children's.

The hospital said it is working with the vendor to evaluate the new safeguards it is putting in place in order to mitigate any further unauthorized access.