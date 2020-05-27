15 ransomware operators that leak stolen data if they aren't paid

Technology blog Bleeping Computer developed a list of ransomware operators that publish stolen data online if the ransoms aren't paid.



The appropriate ransomware response in healthcare is controversial; some prefer to pay the ransom quickly to avoid having patient information posted online, while others believe that paying encourages cybercriminals to escalate attack efforts.



The ransomware operators that leak data include:



1. AKO

2. CLoP

3. DoppelPaymer

4. Maze

5. Nemty

6. Nephilim

7. Netwalker

8. Pysa (Mespinoza)

9. Ragnar Locker

10. REvil / Sodinokibi

11. Sekhmet

12. Snatch

13. CryLock

14. ProLock

15. Snake



To learn more about how each ransomware operator targets organizations and healthcare providers, as well as where they publish information, click here.



