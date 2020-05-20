10,000+ patients' info breached in Arizona medical group email hack

An email phishing attack on Phoenix-based District Medical Group exposed thousands of patients' personal information.



The practice reported that between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10 an unauthorized individual gained access to multiple DMG employee email accounts through a phishing incident. The emails contained patient information, including patient names, medical record numbers, health insurance information, medical information and Social Security numbers.



The group said there are around 10,190 individuals affected by the breach. At this time, DMG has not received any reports about patient information misuse.



More articles on cybersecurity:

'Secret' is out, and 24 other passwords to avoid

Minnesota health system email attack exposes 10,000+ patients' info: 4 details

Human error accounts for nearly one-third of healthcare data breaches





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.