15 million consumers of Canadian diagnostic company potentially exposed in data breach

LifeLabs, a Canadian diagnostic testing company, is notifying consumers of a cyberattack that allowed unauthorized access to its computer systems.

The information of 15 million consumers was stored on the computer systems. Data that may have been exposed included names, addresses, emails, logins, passwords, dates of birth, health card numbers and lab test results.

Since discovering the data breach a few weeks ago, LifeLabs has fixed the problem. The diagnostic testing company has also been working to strengthen its security. LifeLabs is working with local law enforcement in additional investigations.

"While we've been taking steps over the last several years to strengthen our cyber defenses, this has served as a reminder that we need to stay ahead of cybercrime which has become a pervasive issue around the world in all sectors," LifeLabs President and CEO Charles Brown said in an online statement.

