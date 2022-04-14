1,700 health records exposed during MetroHealth System's EHR upgrade

Cleveland-based MetroHealth System experienced a data breach in November that exposed 1,700 patients' information, the health system confirmed to Becker's April 13.

The health system notified patients' April 11 about a data breach that occurred during an upgrade to its EHR system, in which a group of patients' records were unintentionally affected.

As a result, when some records were released to patients, data pertaining to different patients also appeared in those records.

The records involved include patients' names, the dates of their appointments and which provider they saw.

MetroHealth System's EHR provider informed the health system of the breach on Feb. 10.

No personal, financial or other health-related information was compromised, according to the health system.