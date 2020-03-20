WHO joins WhatsApp to share coronavirus information

The World Health Organization launched a messaging service with Facebook-owned WhatsApp on March 20 allowing the app's billions of users to directly message the global health organization for news and information about COVID-19.

The WHO Health Alert service will provide information about symptoms and protective measures, as well as updates on the latest case reports and numbers.

Earlier this week, WHO and UNICEF partnered with WhatsApp to create the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub, through which the app's billions of global users can access resources about the pandemic.

Within the hub, also created in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, health workers, educators, nonprofit organizations, local governments, businesses and other users will find accurate and up-to-date health information about COVID-19, as well as tips for reducing the spread of the coronavirus on both a personal and community level.

