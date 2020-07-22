WakeMed deploys location tech that lets patients notify ER clinicians before arrival

WakeMed Health & Hospitals added a new feature to its Epic EHR that allows patients to map out a route to the Raleigh, N.C.-based health system's emergency room and notify clinicians of their estimated arrival time.

WakeMed tapped Comtech Telecommunications, a location, public safety, navigation and communication technologies company, for the project. The health system used Comtech's Location Technologies group division, which provides MapQuest for business enterprise plans.

Using MapQuest's application programming interface integration with Epic's EHR platform, WakeMed patients can now pinpoint and map out directions to the ER that is most convenient for them as well as automatically alert the ER staff when they are on their way.

"COVID-19 – and the unique challenges that come with it – has tested our creativity with regard to the tools and resources we have at hand," WakeMed Vice President and CIO Pete Marks said in the July 22 news release. "Using MapQuest's location technology at this time is critical to enhance the safety and well-being of our valued patients, medical providers and frontline staff."

