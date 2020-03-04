Uber Health adds new features to improve scheduling, pickup

Uber Health, the nonemergency medical transportation service launched by rideshare service Uber in 2018, has updated its platform to be more accessible to patients, regardless of their use of and comfort with technology, per a March 4 announcement.

Many of the new features were designed to better serve Uber Health's large number of elderly and low-income users, who are less likely to have the Uber app or a smartphone. For example, rides can now be scheduled via landline, through which details such as car type, driver name and license plate may also be shared.

Other new features include multilingual pickup instructions, allowing drivers to text patients in 44 languages; designated pickup spots to make it easier for riders to locate their drivers on large medical campuses; and direct messaging between drivers and healthcare providers, who can also set up auto re-ordering and round trip rides for their patients.

The new features began rolling out to Uber Health users in late 2019, and are expected to be widely available by April.

