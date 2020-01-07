Tampa General to deploy new platform for mobile scheduling, provider matching

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital will implement healthcare technology provider Odoro's digital platform to provide patients with advanced self-scheduling options, the organizations announced Jan. 7.

Patients can access the platform via smartphone, tablet or computer, 24/7, to find the most appropriate provider based on their needs and preferences and schedule medical appointments. Less tech-savvy patients can use the Odoro Interactive Voice Response system, a phone service that automatically matches callers to the proper provider and appointment time.

Tampa General selected Odoro's algorithm-based solution to not only make scheduling and intake processes more efficient, but also enhance patient engagement and "deliver a patient-centric experience," Jason Swoboda, Tampa General's associate director of emerging technologies and health innovation, explained in the announcement.

