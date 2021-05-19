Mass General, ChristianaCare & 385+ systems now let patients access their data with Android app

CommonHealth, a free app providing Android users with mobile access to their health records, said May 19 it has partnered with more than 385 health systems.

In September 2019, UC San Francisco and New York City-based Cornell Tech began working with the Commons Project, a nonprofit public trust that builds digital platforms and services for public services, to create CommonHealth.

Designed with interoperability standards such as Health Level 7 and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources, the app gives Android users access to their health records and allows them to share data with other health apps. CommonHealth is comparable to Apple's Health Records feature for iPhones, which launched in 2018 and lets users download their medical records directly to their mobile devices.

More than 385 health systems are now connected with CommonHealth, including Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and UC San Diego.

"At ChristianaCare, our vision is that all care that can be delivered digitally, on a smartphone or a device in the home or in the community, will be," Randy Gaboriault, ChristianaCare's chief digital and information officer, said in a news release. "No matter what the technology platform, the most important solutions are those that increase the agency of the patient and connect the necessary information to determine the next best action to drive a targeted outcome. This collaboration with The Commons Project and CommonHealth does just that."

