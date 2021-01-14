Google finalizes $2.1B Fitbit acquisition: 5 details

Google on Jan. 14 completed its acquisition of Fitbit, solidifying the tech giant's advances to improve its wearables division.

Five details:

1. Google first announced the $2.1 billion acquisition in November 2019 and said it would pay $7.35 per share in cash.

2. In a Jan. 14 company blog post, Google Senior Vice President of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh emphasized the tech giant's intent to protect Fitbit users' privacy.

"This deal has always been about devices, not data, and we've been clear since the beginning that we will protect Fitbit users' privacy," he wrote. "We worked with global regulators on an approach which safeguards consumers' privacy expectations."

3. Google said it will not use Fitbit users' health and wellness data for ads and said it will separate the data from other Google ads data.

4. As part of the deal, Google also will keep access to Android application programming interfaces that let devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches interoperate with Android smartphones.

5. Fitbit users will still be able to connect to third-party health and fitness apps to sync their health data with their Fitbit accounts.

