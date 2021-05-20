Tech's gender wage gap narrowed slightly in 2020: 4 things to know

Men in the tech industry were offered higher salaries than women for the same job title at the same company 59 percent of the time in 2020, down from 65 percent in 2019, according to a report released May 19 by tech job matching company Hired.
Throughout 2020, Hired examined more than 226,000 interview requests and job offers facilitated through its platform, which includes more than 245,000 job seekers and more than 10,000 participating companies in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.
Four more findings from the report:
- Tech companies offered women 2.5 percent less on average than men for the same roles in 2020, down from 4.4 percent less in 2019.
- The tech industry's gender wage gap varies by position. For example, women software engineers are offered salaries on average 4.1 percent less than their white, male counterparts, even when they have the same experience. However, women product managers are offered salaries 1 percent higher than their male counterparts.
- Women and people of color in the tech industry often expect lower salaries than their white, male counterparts, even when they have the same experience. For example, women expected their salaries to be 3.2 percent lower than their male counterpart's salaries in 2020, down from expecting their salaries to be 5.8 percent lower in 2019.
- White people are significantly less likely to discover they are being paid less than a colleague in the same role, but when white employees did discover a discrepancy, they received a salary increase after bringing it up 28 percent of the time. Black and Latinx employees received a salary increase after surfacing the discrepancy 20 percent and 15 percent of the time, respectively.