Tech's gender wage gap narrowed slightly in 2020: 4 things to know

Men in the tech industry were offered higher salaries than women for the same job title at the same company 59 percent of the time in 2020, down from 65 percent in 2019, according to a report released May 19 by tech job matching company Hired.

Throughout 2020, Hired examined more than 226,000 interview requests and job offers facilitated through its platform, which includes more than 245,000 job seekers and more than 10,000 participating companies in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

Four more findings from the report: