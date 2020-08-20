Sentara begins restoring employee pay, benefits

Sentara Healthcare has begun reinstating employee benefits and pay that it cut in May, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Annual raises and market increases were reinstated Aug. 2 for eligible workers, and Sentara's contributions to 403(b) and 401(k) retirement plans resume Aug. 23. In October, pay cuts will no longer be in effect for physicians and senior leaders at the Norfolk, Va.-based system.

Twelve-hospital Sentara implemented the temporary cuts this spring, including furloughs, reduced hours, a hiring freeze, the elimination of some overtime pay and 10 percent to 20 percent reductions in physician pay. The system declined to say how much it saved through these measures, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

On Aug. 12, Sentara announced its plan to merge with Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health to form a 17-hospital system with annual revenue of $11.5 billion.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.