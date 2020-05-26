COVID-19 hazard pay common for health workers outside US

Some countries are rolling out national hazard pay policies for nurses and other front-line health workers putting their lives at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic — but not the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

Ghana has implemented one of the most generous benefits packages, giving healthcare workers a 50 percent raise and income tax waivers from April through June. The country is also providing free transportation and life insurance policies for front-line workers and covering their medical bills if they contract COVID-19.

Canada is increasing wages for all essential workers making less than about $1,800 a month, according to CNN. France has pledged to give physicians and nurses bonuses through a $120 billion rescue package. The U.K. is giving families of medical workers who die from COVID-19 a lump sum of about $65,000. One Iraqi governor is even offering public health workers free land.

While some U.S. health systems have rolled out their own hazard benefits, the U.S. has not approved a national hazard pay plan. Many U.S. health workers may also face reduced hours or pay as hospitals struggle to financially recover from the pandemic, the Post noted.



