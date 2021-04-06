Average wage for 15 healthcare support jobs

The average annual wage across all healthcare support occupations in the U.S. was $32,250 in May 2020, according to the latest data released March 31 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bureau said this compares with the U.S. average wage of $56,310.

The highest paying healthcare support occupation was occupational therapy assistant.

Here are average annual wages for 15 healthcare support jobs based on bureau data:

1. Occupational therapy assistants: $63,420

2. Physical therapist assistants: $59,440

3. Massage therapists: $47,350

4. Dental assistants: $42,310

5. Medical equipment preparers: $41,070

6. Medical transcriptionists: $37,310

7. Phlebotomists: $37,280

8. Medical assistants: $36,930

9. Occupational therapy aides: $34,160

10. Psychiatric aides: $33,300

11. Pharmacy aides: $32,250

12. Nursing assistants: $32,050

13. Orderlies: $31,780

14. Physical therapist aides: $30,110

15. Home health and personal care aides: $28,060

