Anesthesiologist pay across states

Average annual wages for anesthesiologists vary across states, with the national mean estimated at $302,970, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.

Here are the mean annual wages for anesthesiologists in 29 states, listed in descending order of pay.

Note: The remaining states and Washington, D.C., did not have sufficient data available.

1. Nebraska: $422,040

2. Washington: $419,950

3. Idaho: $407,820

4. Maryland: $395,320

5. Oregon: $395,060

6. Minnesota: $393,290

7. Connecticut: $384,860

8. Alabama: $383,600

9. Iowa: $379,890

10. Wisconsin: $374,230

11. Vermont: $356,190

12. South Carolina: $355,130

13. Ohio: $350,150

14. Montana: $346,740

15. Kentucky: $329,780

16. Tennessee: $321,690

17. New York: $309,350

18. North Carolina: $305,900

19. Florida: $299,980

20. Texas: $298,710

21. Indiana: $296,380

22. Arizona: $291,700

23. Nevada: $283,070

24. Utah: $262,830

25. Kansas: $257,530

26. Virginia: $254,440

27. West Virginia: $242,060

28. Illinois: $238,620

29. Wyoming: $205,800







