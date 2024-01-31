Anesthesiologist pay across states

Average annual wages for anesthesiologists vary across states, with the national mean estimated at $302,970, according to the most recently available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released April 25.
Here are the mean annual wages for anesthesiologists in 29 states, listed in descending order of pay.
Note: The remaining states and Washington, D.C., did not have sufficient data available.
1. Nebraska: $422,040
2. Washington: $419,950
3. Idaho: $407,820
4. Maryland: $395,320
5. Oregon: $395,060
6. Minnesota: $393,290
7. Connecticut: $384,860
8. Alabama: $383,600
9. Iowa: $379,890
10. Wisconsin: $374,230
11. Vermont: $356,190
12. South Carolina: $355,130
13. Ohio: $350,150
14. Montana: $346,740
15. Kentucky: $329,780
16. Tennessee: $321,690
17. New York: $309,350
18. North Carolina: $305,900
19. Florida: $299,980
20. Texas: $298,710
21. Indiana: $296,380
22. Arizona: $291,700
23. Nevada: $283,070
24. Utah: $262,830
25. Kansas: $257,530
26. Virginia: $254,440
27. West Virginia: $242,060
28. Illinois: $238,620
29. Wyoming: $205,800