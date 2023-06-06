10 specialties with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in May in the U.S. was $2,488, down nearly 10.4 percent from $2,776 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.
Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased nearly 1.6 percent, from $2,529.12 in April to $2,488.90 in May, the report found.
According to Vivian, this month's report shows that weekly travel wages continue to level off and decline.
As of June 1, there were 125,937 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.
Here are 10 specialties with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in May compared to April, according to the report shared with Becker's. (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):
Acute care
April: $2,280.03
May: $2,490.73
Month-over-month increase: 9.24 percent
Mental health
April: $2,037.15
May: $2,192.23
Month-over-month increase: 7.61 percent
Preoperative
April: $2,482.62
May: $2,596.94
Month-over-month increase: 4.60 percent
Special procedures
April: $2,709.86
May: $2,816.74
Month-over-month increase: 3.94 percent
SICU-surgical intensive care
April: $2,519.51
May: $2,610.62
Month-over-month increase: 3.62 percent
Ambulatory care
April: $2,561.14
May: $2,650.47
Month-over-month increase: 3.49 percent
Pediatric med surg
April: $2,665.27
May: $2,758.14
Month-over-month increase: 3.48 percent
Orthopedics
April: $2,155.14
May: $2,211.70
Month-over-month increase: 2.62 percent
CCU-coronary care
April: $2,398.24
May: $2,438.77
Month-over-month increase: 1.69 percent
MICU-medical intensive care unit
April: $2,341.13
May: $2,372.59
Month-over-month increase: 1.34 percent
Here are 10 specialties with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in May compared to April, according to the report shared with Becker's. (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):
Ambulatory surgery
April: $2,665.46
May: $2,462.88
Month-over-month decrease: 7.60 percent
Float
April: $2,901.07
May: $2,719.49
Month-over-month decrease: 6.26 percent
Postpartum
April: $2,610.44
May: $2,467.95
Month-over-month decrease: 5.46 percent
GI lab
April: $2,764.49
May: $2,617.81
Month-over-month decrease: 5.31 percent
DOU-direct observation unit
April: $2,434.10
May: $2,307.15
Month-over-month decrease: 5.22 percent
OB-GYN
April: $2,752.41
May: $2,609.09
Month-over-month decrease: 5.21 percent
Maternal-newborn
April: $2,516.56
May: $2,389.97
Month-over-month decrease: 5.03 percent
Clinical nurse coordinator
April: $2,214.58
May: $2,104.17
Month-over-month decrease: 4.99 percent
Electrophysiology lab
April: $3,061.47
May: $2,909.36
Month-over-month decrease: 4.97 percent
CVICU
April: $2,729.70
May: $2,598.07
Month-over-month decrease: 4.82 percent