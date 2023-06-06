10 specialties with the largest increases, decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in May in the U.S. was $2,488, down nearly 10.4 percent from $2,776 during the same month in 2022, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace.

Month over month, average weekly travel nurse pay decreased nearly 1.6 percent, from $2,529.12 in April to $2,488.90 in May, the report found.

According to Vivian, this month's report shows that weekly travel wages continue to level off and decline.

As of June 1, there were 125,937 active registered nurse travel jobs on the Vivian Health platform nationwide in the last seven days.

Here are 10 specialties with the largest increases to average weekly travel nurse pay in May compared to April, according to the report shared with Becker's. (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):

Acute care

April: $2,280.03

May: $2,490.73

Month-over-month increase: 9.24 percent

Mental health

April: $2,037.15

May: $2,192.23

Month-over-month increase: 7.61 percent

Preoperative

April: $2,482.62

May: $2,596.94

Month-over-month increase: 4.60 percent

Special procedures

April: $2,709.86

May: $2,816.74

Month-over-month increase: 3.94 percent

SICU-surgical intensive care

April: $2,519.51

May: $2,610.62

Month-over-month increase: 3.62 percent

Ambulatory care

April: $2,561.14

May: $2,650.47

Month-over-month increase: 3.49 percent

Pediatric med surg

April: $2,665.27

May: $2,758.14

Month-over-month increase: 3.48 percent

Orthopedics

April: $2,155.14

May: $2,211.70

Month-over-month increase: 2.62 percent

CCU-coronary care

April: $2,398.24

May: $2,438.77

Month-over-month increase: 1.69 percent

MICU-medical intensive care unit

April: $2,341.13

May: $2,372.59

Month-over-month increase: 1.34 percent

Here are 10 specialties with the largest decreases to average weekly travel nurse pay in May compared to April, according to the report shared with Becker's. (Note: The list does not include Washington, D.C.):

Ambulatory surgery

April: $2,665.46

May: $2,462.88

Month-over-month decrease: 7.60 percent

Float

April: $2,901.07

May: $2,719.49

Month-over-month decrease: 6.26 percent

Postpartum

April: $2,610.44

May: $2,467.95

Month-over-month decrease: 5.46 percent

GI lab

April: $2,764.49

May: $2,617.81

Month-over-month decrease: 5.31 percent

DOU-direct observation unit

April: $2,434.10

May: $2,307.15

Month-over-month decrease: 5.22 percent

OB-GYN

April: $2,752.41

May: $2,609.09

Month-over-month decrease: 5.21 percent

Maternal-newborn

April: $2,516.56

May: $2,389.97

Month-over-month decrease: 5.03 percent

Clinical nurse coordinator

April: $2,214.58

May: $2,104.17

Month-over-month decrease: 4.99 percent

Electrophysiology lab

April: $3,061.47

May: $2,909.36

Month-over-month decrease: 4.97 percent

CVICU

April: $2,729.70

May: $2,598.07

Month-over-month decrease: 4.82 percent