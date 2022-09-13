Vanderbilt children's hospital expands collaboration with regional hospital

Physicians from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Group's pediatrics department and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital will provide services at Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center as the result of a new agreement.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Cookeville Regional have collaborated since 2012 to expand healthcare in Tennessee's Putnam County and Upper Cumberland region, according to a Sept. 12 article on Vanderbilt's website.

Vanderbilt physicians will aid in pediatric inpatient and newborn nursery services. Per the agreement, Cookeville Regional can refer patients to Vanderbilt physicians, the article said.