State rejects plan to close New York hospital's critical care unit

The New York Department of Health rejected Monticello, N.Y.-based Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills' request to close its 10-bed critical care unit, Mid Hudson News reported June 10.

The closure "would have drastically reduced services in our community [and] is a victory for Sullivan County residents," Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther told the publication.

Ms. Gunther said the closure could be reviewed again later.

The hospital also recently applied to temporarily close its Harris Campus Critical Care Unit because of "underutilization," but it has not been approved, a spokesperson for the hospital told Mid Hudson News.

"Much like hospitals and health systems across the nation, [Garnet Health] is facing economic issues due to low patient volumes, significantly higher expenses and nationwide supply chain issues," the spokesperson said. "Our current financial challenges have forced us to closely look at our present situation and evaluate our options."