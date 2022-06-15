Reopen Los Angeles hospital to serve homeless, billionaire physician-owner urged

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell urged billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, to reopen St. Vincent Medical Center to provide acute care for the homeless population, the Los Angeles Times reported June 14.

Dr. Soon-Shiong owns the Los Angeles Times and leads the global health firm NantWorks. He bought the shuttered hospital out of bankruptcy from El Segundo, Calif.-based Verity Health in 2020.

He initially said he wanted to use the facility for COVID-19 patients and research, and it was a temporary surge hospital for COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic, according to the report.

During a June 14 news conference, Mr. O'Farrell asked Dr. Soon-Shiong to not sell the facility to real estate interests. He said the site could be made into an acute care center within weeks.

"We're not asking for you to do anything with your considerable wealth or sacrifice that," Mr. O'Farrell said, according to the report. "We're just asking you to meet us halfway."

Dr. Soon-Shiong told the Los Angeles Times he was not aware of the news conference.

"I agree that medical care and mental health services are important issues in confronting the homelessness crisis," Dr. Soon-Shiong said. "I look forward to the opportunity to discuss this in-depth with members of the City Council."

