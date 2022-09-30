Penn State Health adds virtual ICU

Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health is launching a virtual ICU using Clew Medical's cloud-based "tele-ICU" software, Patriot News reported Sept. 30.

After using an external vendor, the system is transitioning to running its "vICU'' internally, according to the newspaper. The virtual unit, consisting of 20 physicians and 10 critical care nurses, will operate 24/7 from the system's operations center in Derry, Pa.

The vICU will cover 174 adult ICU and intermediate care beds at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey and St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading, Pa.

The health system plans to expand the vICU to Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa., and to Lancaster Medical Center, which is set to open next week, the newspaper reported.