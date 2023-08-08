Orlando Health opening 2 outpatient resource centers

Orlando (Fla.) Health has opened a new resource center designed specifically to help individuals who may not have access to a primary care physician with their outpatient follow-up needs, Positively Osceola reported Aug. 8. One of the two centers is already operational, and the other is set to open this fall.

The outpatient resource centers will offer health and wellness services ranging from post-discharge exams, medication management, to care coordination services and disease prevention education.

"Timely follow-up visits are an important bridge between hospital care and continued care post-discharge," Ashley Dlugokienski, MD, medical director of the Orlando Health Support Team for Aftercare and Resources Outpatient Centers said in a statement. "The centers will help facilitate these crucial appointments, which enable patients to address lingering concerns and reduce the chance of readmission."

Both outpatient resource center locations will be staffed by advanced practice nurse practitioners, RNs, care coordinators and pharmacists.