Oregon hospital to keep behavioral health unit open after protests

Coos Bay, Ore.-based Bay Area Hospital will keep its inpatient behavioral health unit open after advocacy from nurses, community members and elected officials, KCBY reported June 13.

"Oregon already has some of the highest rates of mental illness and least access to care. Keeping mental health services available on the coast is critical to our communities' health and well-being," the Oregon Nurses Association said June 12 on Facebook. "This is an example of what we can achieve when our community comes together to make change!"

The hospital announced the closure May 25, along with the cancellation of contracts for 56 temporary employees.