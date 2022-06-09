North Carolina healthcare facilities locked down after threatening call

Pardee UNC Health Care buildings in Hendersonville, N.C., were put under a temporary lockdown June 8 in response to a threatening phone call.

The threatening phone call was made to a Pardee practice on June 8, and Pardee initiated a lockdown at 12:08 p.m. ET for the medical office building, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's.

As a precaution, the cancer center located within the Health Sciences Center adjacent to the medical office building, as well as the main hospital campus, were also placed under a lockdown.

"All patients and staff were safe. Law enforcement arrived on scene and determined that there was no immediate threat," Pardee said.

The lockdown was lifted for the main hospital campus at 2 p.m. ET on June 8. The lockdown for the medical office building and the cancer center remained in effect until 5 p.m. ET on June 8.

As of 9 a.m. ET on June 9, no Pardee locations were on lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Henderson Police Department is searching for the man accused of communicating the threats that prompted the lockdown.

A June 8 Facebook post by police said Brant Goodwin Stephens, 54, is suspected of communicating the threats and is believed to be driving a 2008 White Ford Van with Florida license plate SNT0R.

For more information, click here.