Houston hospitals largely unaffected by boil water advisory

The city of Houston operated under a boil water notice Nov. 28, which posed little disruption to hospitals' patient care or operations, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Harris Health System turned to its one-week supply of bottled water to get through the boil water notice. Houston Methodist relied on its reverse osmosis and steam system that runs independently of the city's water system, noting that all surgeries remained on schedule. Hospitals within Texas Medical Center were "mostly operating as normal" Nov. 28, the Chronicle reported.

The boil water notice was issued in the evening hours of Nov. 27 after a power outage reduced water pressure in the Houston system. The notice was lifted Nov. 29.