Fewer people 'very concerned' about going to hospital, physician office

Fewer Americans are concerned about exposure to COVID-19 while making a necessary medical visit, according to Gallup poll results.

Sixty-four percent of U.S. adults are very (22 percent) or moderately (42 percent) concerned about exposure to the novel coronavirus at a physician's office or hospital if they needed medical treatment right now, according to a May 14-24 poll. This marks a 20-percentage-point drop from March 28 to April 6.

In the same time period, the percentage of Americans who are not concerned has more than doubled, from 16 percent to 37 percent.

One group worth distinguishing is respondents who reported they are "moderately concerned" about visiting their physician or hospital. That group remained relatively unchanged between the two polling periods, from 42 percent in late March to 40 percent in this most recent poll.

Three other distinctions:

Concern about going to a medical office in the Northeast region is higher than in any other U.S. region.

Men are less concerned than women (55 percent versus 70 percent) about going to a medical office during the pandemic.

Older adults are less likely to say they are very concerned about in-person medical visits than those aged 18-64.

