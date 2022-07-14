Wellstar Douglas Hospital certified to offer next-generation cardiac care

Douglasville, Ga.-based Wellstar Douglas Hospital was recently certified as a primary heart attack center by The Joint Commission and American Heart Association, the Douglas County Sentinel reported July 13.

The hospital provides 24-hour coverage for heart attack patients, starting with communication with first responders prior to a patient's hospital arrival.

"Our cardiac experts in Douglas County are dedicated to doing what is best for the patient," said Joshua Willis, MD, medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab at Wellstar Douglas. "The Joint Commission certification shows that our cardiac program is designed to help people having heart attacks receive the fastest, most evidence-based care."