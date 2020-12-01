Spectrum Health appoints first female director of heart transplant program

Marzia Leacche, MD, will step into her role as surgical director of Spectrum Health's heart transplant and ventricular assist device programs Jan. 1, reports Mlive.

Dr. Leacche will be the first woman to serve as the Richard DeVos Endowed Heart Transplant and Ventricular Assist Device Surgical Director at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based health system.

She has been a member of Spectrum Health's transplant team since 2016, having previously served as a staff cardiac and associate transplant surgeon at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Leacche will replace Theodore Boeve, MD, who's overseen the heart transplant program since 2017. Dr. Boeve will continue to practice as a transplant surgeon at Spectrum Health until summer 2022.



To view the full article, click here.

More articles on cardiology:

5 pediatric heart practices cardiologists should question

Namesake and benefactor of Ohio State heart center undergoes life-saving surgery

Top 10 cardiology stories in November

%MCEPASTEBIN%

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.