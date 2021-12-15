Piedmont hires 9 cardiovascular physicians in 2021

The Piedmont Heart Institute, part of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, hired nine cardiovascular specialists this year, the health system said Dec. 13.

The cardiovascular specialists who joined Piedmont Heart in 2021 are:

Kelli Salter, MD, critical care cardiovascular surgeon.

Robert Cole, MD, advanced heart failure specialist.

Subba Vanga, MD, interventional cardiologist.

Robert Rollings, MD, general cardiologist.

Jonathan Magruder, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon.

Rahul Loungani, MD, advanced heart failure specialist.

Katherine Kunkel, MD, interventional cardiologist.

Rajat Singh, MD, general cardiologist.

Daniel Haithcock, MD, electrophysiologist.

"By adding these talented physicians, we are able to provide greater access to heart and vascular care for Piedmont patients throughout the state of Georgia," said Charles Brown III, MD, CEO of Piedmont's physician enterprise. "Because of the generous philanthropic gifts we have received and as a result of our commitment to be a national leader in this area, we are able to expand our cardiovascular services and make a positive difference in the lives we touch."

