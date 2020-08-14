Newton Medical Center launches heart attack treatment program

On Aug. 13, Newton (N.J.) Medical Center launched a percutaneous coronary intervention program to help treat heart attack patients.

Percutaneous coronary intervention is used to treat patients suffering from an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, where a major artery to the heart is completely blocked. The new percutaneous coronary intervention program will allow patients to be treated on site in the Charles L. Tice Heart Center at the hospital.

"[The program] allows us to provide lifesaving treatments for our local community without delay or need for transport to another facility," said Gerald Cioce, MD, cardiac catheterization laboratory director at Newton Medical Center. "I am proud of what we have accomplished and pleased to have the opportunity to offer patients this treatment and the associated benefits it brings."

