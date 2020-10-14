Journal of Invasive Cardiology to go 100% digital

The Journal of Invasive Cardiology is moving to a digital-only format starting in January.

Once the medical journal goes all digital, it will offer expanded content and new options for readers to receive news updates. The journal will also provide more digital content, such as videos and podcasts, editors said.

The Journal of Invasive Cardiology is a monthly, peer-reviewed medical journal that offers content on new research, trends and advancements for the nonsurgical treatment of heart disease.

