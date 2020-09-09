Flu, pneumonia vaccines linked to fewer heart failure deaths

Receiving influenza and pneumonia vaccinations can help reduce the risk of death from heart failure, a new study reveals.

The study, presented Aug. 28 at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020, examined data for 2.9 million U.S. patients with heart failure who were admitted to a hospital between 2010 and 2014.

About 1.4 percent of the patients in the study had received flu vaccine, and another 1.4 percent had received the pneumonia vaccine.

The researchers found in-hospital death rates were significantly lower in patients who had received the flu vaccine (1.3 percent) compared to those who had not received the flu vaccine (3.6 percent).

Similarly, in-hospital death rates were far lower among those who had received the pneumonia vaccine (1.2 percent) compared to those who were not inoculated against pneumonia (3.6 percent).

More articles on cardiology:

Median pay for 5 cardiology subspecialties

Top 10 cardiology stories in August

SUNY Downstate faces 4th lawsuit alleging inadequate cardiac patient care, retaliation against surgeons

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.