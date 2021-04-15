Florida health system taps former Cleveland Clinic cardiologist to direct heart institute

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System has appointed Robert Cubeddu, MD, as president of its heart institute.

Dr. Cubeddu joins NCH from Cleveland Clinic Florida, where he served as chairman of cardiovascular medicine and regional director of structural heart disease.

As president of NCH Heart Institute, Dr. Cubeddu will oversee a growing team of nearly two dozen cardiac providers and lead efforts to advance cardiac services, according to a March 23 news release. He will also continue providing care for patients with complex coronary, structural, congenital and valvular heart disease.

